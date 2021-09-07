Div Com Kashmir reviews physical progress of PMAY

The meeting was attended by all the Deputy Commissioners through virtual mode while MD J&K Housing Board, Director Urban Local Bodies, Cluster Heads of J&K Bank attended physically.

During the meeting, the Div Com reviewed the physical status of work and the release of installments in favour of beneficiaries selected after verification by the concerned department. He also took district wise review of the progress made and directed the DCs to utilize entire funds released for the said scheme before September 25th, 2021 so the other part of the funds will be provided by the Government of India. The Div Com enjoined upon DCs to compare the data available with them to the uploaded one on the housing board’s to match the figure. He directed them to compile the list of eligible, ineligible and untraceable beneficiaries and release the installments which are due to the beneficiaries. He also directed the DCs to issue the notices to those who have been given any installment but have been found ineligible later.

Meanwhile, Div Com also reviewed the implementation of the scheme for promotion of traditional and cultural festivals of J&K and directed DCs to compile the data of religious institutions within two days. He also asked them to identify the buildings for accommodation of protected person both PRIs and non-PRIs, in their respective districts.