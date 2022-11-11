Div Com Kashmir reviews progress of Srinagar smart city projects

Srinagar, Nov 11: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole, reviewed the progress of work on various Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) projects during a meeting held here.
The meeting was attended by CEO, SSCL; Officers of SSCL; Chief Engineers of R&B, I & FC, PHE, KPDCL and other officers.
At the outset, CEO SSCL Athar Amir gave a detailed presentation wherein he projected different issues pertaining to R&B, I & FC and Tourism departments.
The issues highlighted included left-out spaces under Flyovers, Development of Sonwar Junction, Realignment of Convent Road, Development of Boulevard Road Right Side footpath, construction of 2nd story of FC Building, Urban development of Nallah Mar Road, beautification of Flyover besides Jhelum River Front Development, Jhelum Water front development and ghats, renovation of Chinar Bagh and conservation of existing shrines, Raghunath temple etc.
On the occasion, Div Com directed concerned agencies to work in coordination to complete the pending work of projects in scheduled time.
He directed concerned Chief Engineers to conduct site visits to take stock of works executed by respective departments and expedite the pace of works. He asked all departments to contact ADDCs for permission related to shifting of utilities or restoration works.
Moreover, Pole asked officers that all departmental development works should be integrated with SSCL. Besides, he asked them to conduct internal audits of parked and unspent funds and submit the action taken reports.
Also the Div Com stressed that drawings of projects should not be changed frequently and asked officers to contact third parties for evaluation of drawings including NIT, Srinagar and Polytechnic colleges.