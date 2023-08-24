Div Com Kashmir reviews progress of transit accommodations for PM package employees

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner, Chief Engineer KPDCL, officers of R&B, PHE and JKPCC.

While reviewing the district wise progress, Div Com directed concerned officers to make sure that 472 additional flats are ready to handover by the end of September, 2023.

Around 6000 flats are to be constructed of which 650 flats have been already handed over.