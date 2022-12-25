Div Com Kashmir reviews Republic Day arrangements

Srinagar, Dec 25 : The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today convened a meeting of senior officers of civil departments and security establishments to ensure fool-proof arrangements for celebration of forthcoming republic day, here.
At the outset, Div Com maintained that the main venue of the function of Republic Day will be SK Cricket Stadium, Srinagar and asked all the departments to make arrangements accordingly.
Addressing the meeting, Div Com passed several directions to the concerned officers for smooth conduct of the National event with fervor and gaiety.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners along with district officers, HoDs and representatives of SMC, Academy of Art Culture & Languages, Information department, School Education, Floriculture, Health Services, Regional Transport, PWD (R&B), PHE, KPDCL, UEED, MED, Hospitality & Protocol, Fire & Emergency Services, Youth Services & Sports, State Motors Garages Kashmir and officers of other departments. While from the police department the meeting was attended by DIG police, other senior officers of police & Traffic virtually besides officers from paramilitary forces.
The Div Com directed officers of line departments to play a comprehensive and active role with full responsibilities in a close synergy.