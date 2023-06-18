Div Com Kashmir takes stock of Amarnath yatra arrangements

Srinagar, June 18: To ensure that all the necessary arrangements for Amarnath Yatra are put in place by departments and agencies to facilitate yatris who shall be visiting the holy cave, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri today visited the holy cave to take first hand appraisal of arrangements.
During the visit, Div Com took stock of various facilities including health, sanitation, toilets, electricity, drinking water, langars and tents installed by concerned departments.
On the occasion, he directed the concerned officers to depute their expert teams to ensure the facilities are properly extended to Yatries during the period of the Amarnath Yatra.
He instructed them that to make all services functional well before the commencement of the yatra.
Addressing the officers of concerned departments, the Div Com instructed Director Health Services Kashmir to keep all medical aid handy to tackle any emergency issues of pilgrims.
Similarly, he directed concerned for regular supply of electricity which will further ensure delivery of other services.
He cautioned officers for any lapse that may cause inconvenience to yatries while performing their religious duties. He also stressed on proper disposal of solid waste to avoid environmental pollution in the area. Officers of Shri Amarnath Shrine Board, Flood and Irrigation, KPDCL, sanitation, Police and Health were present on the occasion.