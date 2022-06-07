Div Com Kashmir visits Kheer Bhawani Tullamulla; reviews arrangements for Mela

Ganderbal: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, P K Pole today visited Kheer Bhawani Temple Tullamulla to review the arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the Mela to be celebrated tomorrow, here.

The Div Com was accompanied by DIG-CKR, Sujit K Singh; Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir; ADC Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba; ASP Ganderbal, Feroz Yehya; E.O Municipality, Tehsildar Lar, President Dharmarth Trust and other officials concerned.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner apprised the Div Com that all the arrangements have been put in place and finalized for the smooth celebrations of the Mela.