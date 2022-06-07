Div Com Kashmir visits Kheer Bhawani Tullamulla; reviews arrangements for Mela

Ganderbal: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir, P K Pole today visited Kheer Bhawani Temple Tullamulla to review the arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the Mela to be celebrated tomorrow, here.
The Div Com was accompanied by DIG-CKR, Sujit K Singh; Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Shyambir; ADC Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba; ASP Ganderbal, Feroz Yehya; E.O Municipality, Tehsildar Lar, President Dharmarth Trust and other officials concerned.
On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner apprised the Div Com that all the arrangements have been put in place and finalized for the smooth celebrations of the Mela.
Pole took the round of the shrine and inspected the arrangements and gave necessary instructions to the District Administration and representatives of Dharmarth Trust for further augmenting the arrangements.
The DC briefed the Div Com about the steps taken for conducting smooth mela and informed the Div Com that various line departments like Medical, Municipality, FCS&CA, Police, SDRF, Fire and Emergency have erected their stalls for providing the requisite facilities to the devotees during the mela.
While inspecting the stalls, the Div Com asked the DC to direct the Handloom and Handicrafts to erect the stalls to showcase handicraft art so that devotees visiting here get awareness about the local handicraft art and it would be instrumental to promote the local handicrafts.
Pole directed the DC that the tents/Stalls installed should be moved backwards for the proper utilization of the available space, besides, keeping enough matting in the tents to provide a proper sitting place for devotees.
Speaking on the occasion, the Div Com said that the free SRTC bus service has been made available for the devotees to reach Kheerbawani Temple from various public places/Roadsides like Nehru Park/Shankar Acharya, TRC Srinagar, Airport Srinagar, Indira Nagar, Tulsibagh, Mattan & Vessu (Anantnag), Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pulwama, Kulgam, Budgam and Pulwama.
He also appealed to the devotees to take full benefit of the bus service being provided by the administration for their convenience and appealed to them to pay their obeisance tomorrow at Kheer Bhawani, Tulmulla here. Pole also complemented the locals for making arrangements for the devotees which is the best example of communal harmony and mutual brotherhood.
He also directed the concerned for installing more mobile toilets in the parking area, and outside the temple area.