Div Com Kashmir visits Shopian

Shopian, Mar 16: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole chaired the Mega Block Diwas programme at Sub Divisional Office Zainapora Shopian.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he assured the completion of Zainapora-Bijbehara road within the stipulated time frame. Highlighting the importance of road connectivity around Zainapora block both for the general public and others, the divisional commissioner directed the officials of R&B, PDD, and PHE and Irrigation to ensure proper maintenance of all roads, irrigation canals, and PHE schemes.
He said that people had a right to raise their issues so that their demands would be redressed at the earliest in a given timeline.
The divisional commissioner said that satisfactory redressal was the top-most priority of the government.
He also kick-started the cleanliness drive under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA) in the vicinity of Zero Point of Shopian town.