Div Com not empowered to act as magistrate under 144 CrPC: HC

The court pointed out that indisputably a District Magistrate or Sub Divisional Magistrate or any other Executive Magistrate specially empowered by the government may exercise power to issue orders in urgent cases apprehending nuisance or danger to public life by acting under section 144 of CrPC.

Quashing the order of Deputy Director E&S in Divisional Commissioner Kashmir’s office, the court said: “Any order made under Section 144 CrPC is to remain in force only for two months and if it is to be extended beyond that period, the competence lies only with the government, that too, when it deems it necessary for preventing danger to human life, health or safety or preventing a fight or any affray and this can be done by the government only by issuance of a notification.”