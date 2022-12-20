Div Com reviews progress of in-situ development of model hamlets of Dal Lake

Pertinently, the Divisional administration had proposed various initiatives to help the people of Dal Lake in adopting sustainable livelihood, developing tourism infrastructure and bring those hamlets on the map of the tourism circuit.

The meeting was attended by Director Handicrafts & Handloom, Director Tourism, VC, LCMA, Director Health Services, ADC Srinagar, officers of Agriculture, Horticulture, Floriculture, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, Social Welfare, UDAK, Labour, PHE, PDD and other departments.