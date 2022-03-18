Div Com visits IDTR, ICC proposed sites at Budgam

Budgam, Mar 18: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com), Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole today visited Budgam and inspected the proposed site for the development of Institute of Driving, Training and Research (IDTR) and Inspection and Certification Centre (ICC) facilities at SIDCO Ompora.
The Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, CE R&B, MD JKPCC, RTO Kashmir and SSP Traffic Rural. ARTO Budgam, R&B, Tehsildar Budgam, DySP Traffic Budgam and other concerned officers were also present during the inspection.
On the occasion, the DC and MD JKPCC apprised the Div Com about the overall project and its facilities and land profile of the site.
The Div Com deliberated on the importance of facilities and called for speedy completion of design, approval and preparation of land papers for early start of work on both facilities. Followed by works including leveling and development of tracks be also carried out on war footing,
He instructed concerned to ensure that number of required facilities be established as common for both IDTR and ICC for best cost management during the work execution.
The facilities shall include office building, hostel building, workshop, reverse block for LMV, H block for HMV, LMV, V block, 8 track HMV, LMV, 3 turn points, hill track, reverse and parallel parking facilities.