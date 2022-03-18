Div Com visits IDTR, ICC proposed sites at Budgam

The Div Com was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza, CE R&B, MD JKPCC, RTO Kashmir and SSP Traffic Rural. ARTO Budgam, R&B, Tehsildar Budgam, DySP Traffic Budgam and other concerned officers were also present during the inspection.

On the occasion, the DC and MD JKPCC apprised the Div Com about the overall project and its facilities and land profile of the site.