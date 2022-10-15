DIVERSIFYING KASHMIR CRAFTS | 37 aspiring fashion designers from across India train in Srinagar

“NIFT is associated with lots of crafts and we try and sansitise the students to work on the design of the products of different crafts," said Dr Upinder Kaur, a faculty member of NIFT Delhi who is stationed in Srinagar with the students. “In their 4th and 5th semesters, the students from all courses of all the NIFT campuses go to different craft clusters and try to study the craft, document it, and do the research on it," she said.

As part of the research, the students have already interacted with Kashmiri artisans during COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021.

“The students could not come to Kashmir but managed to interact with the artisans online to discuss different design techniques of the craft," she said.