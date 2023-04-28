Dividends of 'Smart City Project' remain untraceable: Sagar

Expressing concern over the sluggish pace of 'smart city works' across Lal Chowk and adjoining city areas, Sagar said, "The timing of the massive digging of main roads across the city is being questioned by the local traders. There has been no headway on the city center projects. Given the snails pace of work it's evident that the authorities will fail to meet the given deadline.” He added that in the scenario, traders will have nothing to feed their families and the situation will turn dire. Earlier also the business hub of the city witnessed decreased footfall and slump in business activities during Ramzan and Eid.