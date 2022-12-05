Divisional Admin calls for registration of Youth, Eco-Clubs of Edu institutions on social media platforms

Srinagar, Dec 5: The Divisional Administration Kashmir has called for the registration of Youth and Eco-Clubs of all higher Secondary schools and Colleges on social media platforms.
In this regard, Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has asked all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to establish Youth-Club and Eco Club on social media platforms, noting that going ahead with the move was the need of the hour.
"I am directed to request you kindly to direct the School Nodal Officers of Eco Clubs (Govt & Private schools) registered with Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee to create Facebook and Instagram pages in the name of their respective Eco-Clubs so that general masses come to know the activities performed by them," reads an official communication issued by the DSEK.
The communication reads that the social media pages should be timely updated with the environment related activities conducted in schools to disseminate the message and for general awareness.
Earlier the divisional administration Kashmir had sought an action taken report from Director Colleges J&K and Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK).
Notably, the initiative has been taken by the J&K Pollution Control Committee (PCC) noting that environmental activity in Educational Institutions across the country was promoted through the National Green Corps.
"Each NGC School Eco-club has 30 to 50 NGC students or NGC Cadets who form the National Green Corps," reads a letter addressed to Divisional Commissioner Kashmir from J&K PCC.
"These NGC students participate in activities related to Biodiversity Conservation, Water Conservation. Energy Conservation, Waste Management and Land Use Planning and Resource Management," the letter reads.
The letter reads that the establishing of Youth-club and Eco-club on Social media by Higher Secondary Schools and Colleges was the need of hour to help in providing good awareness in our society.
"The changes in the society like urbanization, technological advancement and effects of mass media has led to the need that Educational Institutions should not only be nurturing the cognitive development of its students, but also for fostering their affective and psycho-motor abilities," the letter reads, adding that the students can excel in their skills as per their choice and abilities in the clubs to enrich their capabilities to combat the challenges in their future life.
The JKPCC has urged the divisional administration to direct all the nodal officers of Eco-Clubs in both colleges and schools to create Facebook and Instagram pages in the name of their respective registered Eco-Clubs.
"So that the public comes to know the activities performed by them. The social media pages should timely be updated with the environment related activities conducted in the respective college and school for information of the general public at large," it reads.