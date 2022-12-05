Divisional Admin calls for registration of Youth, Eco-Clubs of Edu institutions on social media platforms

In this regard, Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) has asked all the Chief Education Officers (CEOs) to establish Youth-Club and Eco Club on social media platforms, noting that going ahead with the move was the need of the hour.

"I am directed to request you kindly to direct the School Nodal Officers of Eco Clubs (Govt & Private schools) registered with Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee to create Facebook and Instagram pages in the name of their respective Eco-Clubs so that general masses come to know the activities performed by them," reads an official communication issued by the DSEK.