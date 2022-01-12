‘Divisional admin restored facilities soon after snowfall’

A statement of the Divisional Commissioner’s office issued here said that regarding the present status of snow clearance and restoration of other facilities by line departments including Mechanical Engineering Department, Roads, and Building Department, Urban Local Bodies, Jal Shakhti Department, KPDCL besides SMC, under action plan 1st, MED cleared 100 percent roads of snow while 98 percent roads were also restored under action plan 2nd and 3rd till January 11, 2022.