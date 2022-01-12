‘Divisional admin restored facilities soon after snowfall’
Srinagar, Jan 12: The office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Wednesday said that the divisional administration of Kashmir under the supervision of Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole achieved maximum success in restoration of power, roads for traffic movement, and water supply schemes in all the districts of Kashmir after the recent snowfall.
A statement of the Divisional Commissioner’s office issued here said that regarding the present status of snow clearance and restoration of other facilities by line departments including Mechanical Engineering Department, Roads, and Building Department, Urban Local Bodies, Jal Shakhti Department, KPDCL besides SMC, under action plan 1st, MED cleared 100 percent roads of snow while 98 percent roads were also restored under action plan 2nd and 3rd till January 11, 2022.
It said that the R&B department successfully cleared snow from roads length 5339 km of the 5535 km under its jurisdiction.