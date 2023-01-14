Divisional-level panel to inspect research infrastructure in Kashmir Colleges

Srinagar, Jan 14: A divisional-level panel has been constituted to inspect the Degrees Colleges with regard to the availability of the research infrastructure in these institutions.
The order in this regard has been issued by Principal SP College Srinagar Prof (Dr) Khurshid Ahmad Khan who is also the Nodal Principal for the Kashmir Division Colleges.
"Sanction is hereby accorded to the nomination of officer and officials of Kashmir Division Colleges as member for the Divisional Level Committee constituted for inspection of Hub and Research Colleges," the order reads.
As per the order, the committee has been constituted to ensure that adequate infrastructure required for research is available in a hub college.
In this regard, an inspection committee has been proposed to be constituted, which comprises Nodal Principal Kashmir Division Colleges as its Chairman, Principal of the Concerned College as its Member Secretary and one each subject expert from Jammu and Kashmir divisions as its members.
As per the order, the role of inspection Committee would be to visit the proposed research Hub College and submit a report on whether the institute possesses minimum requisites to start the research work in the said College.
"The committee will also point out the deficiencies, if any, and suggest the corrective measures needed," the order reads.
The order further states that the concerned inspection team will identify local potential areas of research and recommend the same to the higher ups.
"The committee will make a phase wise recommendation of the infrastructure needs and funds required to upgrade the laboratories or other facilities required for research work in the Huh College," the order reads.
Notably, for the past one year, creation of a research and skill development ecosystem in the colleges has remained one of the priority areas of the Higher Education Department (HED).
In this regard, hub-and-spoke model was used by the HED wherein some colleges serve as hub colleges with several spoke colleges under them to inculcate research and innovation acumen among students.
Now, with the creation of inspection teams, the Research work in Degree Colleges is likely to get a boost in near future and provide an opportunity to the students to work in different research projects.
Notably, as per the order issued by the Nodal Principal of Kashmir division colleges, a list of 15 Degree Colleges has been proposed where research hubs can be established with regard to carry out different research work by the students.
These degree colleges include six colleges in Srinagar district, three in Anantnag, one each college from Kupwara, Pulwama and Baramulla besides two degree colleges from Budgam and one college from Sopore.