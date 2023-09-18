DLRAC meeting held in Shopian

At the outset, Director, RSETI, Nazir Ahmad presented the progress of RSETI Shopian during the first quarter of FY 2023-24. RSETI Shopian has given training to 150 candidates during the quarter with a settlement ratio of 55 percent and credit linkage of 54 percent. This is against a target of 450 candidates for 17 different batches.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC stressed upon better coordination among departments for conducting more awareness camps in the district and enrolling more youth for training and Credit linkage so that maximum youth are provided with benefits under various Self employment schemes.