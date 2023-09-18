DLRAC meeting held in Shopian

Shopian, Sep 18: A District Level Rural Self-Employment Advisory Committee (DLRAC) meeting for the first quarter ended 30th June, was today held at Shopian to review the performance of the J&K Bank Rural Self Employment Training Institute Shopian. The meeting was chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shopian, Dr. Zakir Hussain Faaz.
At the outset, Director, RSETI, Nazir Ahmad presented the progress of RSETI Shopian during the first quarter of FY 2023-24. RSETI Shopian has given training to 150 candidates during the quarter with a settlement ratio of 55 percent and credit linkage of 54 percent. This is against a target of 450 candidates for 17 different batches.
Speaking on the occasion, ADC stressed upon better coordination among departments for conducting more awareness camps in the district and enrolling more youth for training and Credit linkage so that maximum youth are provided with benefits under various Self employment schemes.
He stressed upon both banks as well as sponsoring agencies to play a vital role for achieving the set targets under various sectors for setting up income generating units. ADC also emphasized upon concerned for making sure placements of candidates after the completion of the training programme so that they could be able to earn their livelihood.
The meeting was attended by District Heads of allied Departments; Lead District Manager, Chief Agriculture Officer, District Sheep Husbandry Officer, District Officer KVIB, Cluster Head J&K Bank, District Programme Manager, NRLM & other Branch Heads of various banks & district officers.