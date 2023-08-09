DLSA Anantnag commemorates World Tribal Day

Anantnag, Aug 9: The District Legal Services Authority DLSA Anantnag on Wednesday organised an awareness camp on the eve of the World Tribal Day at Kokernag.
The programme was organised in collaboration with Human Rights & Anti-Corruption Forum, a Non Governmental Organisation. While addressing the gathering Principal District and Sessions Judge Anantnag Jaffer Hussain Beigh who is also the Chairperson of -DLSA Anantnag said that the constitution of India has guaranteed several rights to scheduled tribe people and the Gujjar Bakerwal population of Anantnag especially must know about these rights. He appreciated the role of DLSA Anantnag in creating awareness on various legislations especially those meant for tribal communities.
Sub Divisional Magistrate -SDM Kokernag Shakeel Ahmad spoke on the historical perspective of World Tribal Day and he also stressed more awareness of laws that are meant for the benefit of the ST population.
Chairman RTI Movement J&K Dr Raja Muzaffar Bhat who was invited as Resource Person by the DLSA Anantnag threw light on Forest Rights Act-2006 and SC ST Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989. He urged upon Govt and DLSA Anantnag that Gujjar and Bakerwal populations should be made aware of their rights under Forest Rights Act and other laws. He appealed to Gujjar youth to come forward and help their communities to demand their rights under the different legislations.