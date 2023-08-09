DLSA Anantnag commemorates World Tribal Day

The programme was organised in collaboration with Human Rights & Anti-Corruption Forum, a Non Governmental Organisation. While addressing the gathering Principal District and Sessions Judge Anantnag Jaffer Hussain Beigh who is also the Chairperson of -DLSA Anantnag said that the constitution of India has guaranteed several rights to scheduled tribe people and the Gujjar Bakerwal population of Anantnag especially must know about these rights. He appreciated the role of DLSA Anantnag in creating awareness on various legislations especially those meant for tribal communities.

Sub Divisional Magistrate -SDM Kokernag Shakeel Ahmad spoke on the historical perspective of World Tribal Day and he also stressed more awareness of laws that are meant for the benefit of the ST population.