DLSA Bandipora organises awareness programme on NALSA

Bandipora , July 8: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Bandipora in coordination with Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Sumbal and in collaboration with Labour Department Bandipora today organised an awareness programme on NALSA (Legal Services to the Workers in the unorganized sectors) Scheme, 2015, under the aegis of JK Legal Services Authority at Town Hall Municipal Committee Hajin.
The programme was held under the supervision of Chairman District DLSA (PDJ) Bandipora, Amit Sharma and guidance of Secretary DLSA Bandipora, Nusrat Ali Hakak.
During the programme Assistant Labour Commissioner from Labour Department, Adv Irshad Ahmad Dar, Panel Lawyer of TLSC Sumbal delivered lectures on the topic.
They discussed the NALSA scheme for unorganized workers and briefed about the schemes being offered by the Labour department and other departments for workers in unorganized sectors. They shared information regarding the “registration process, annual charges/fees and how these schemes provide social security, social and educational development for unorganized workers.”
Speaking on occasion, the Assistant Labour Commissioner said that if the laborers are registered under Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board they can pay renewal fee of Rs 120 per annum. He said that these workers are working on a daily basis with different contractors but they need to register themselves to avail all the benefits.
He also pressed on the fact that the labourers need to apply and get the job cards, Ayushman Bharat cards, e-Shram cards, ABHA Cards etc.
Panel lawyer highlighted that the DLSA Bandipora also provides free lawyer to those whose annual income is below three lakh prescribed in the Legal Services Authorities Act in section 12.
During the programme they made participants aware about Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan-dhan (PM-SYM) and said that this is a government scheme meant for old age protection and social security of unorganized workers and Atal Pension Yojana (APY), a pension scheme for citizens of India is focused on the unorganized sector workers.
The programme was attended by officials of Labour Department Bandipora and Municipal Committee Hajin, staff members of TLSC Sumbal, Para Legal Volunteers, and other participants.