DLSA Bandipora organises awareness programme on NALSA

They discussed the NALSA scheme for unorganized workers and briefed about the schemes being offered by the Labour department and other departments for workers in unorganized sectors. They shared information regarding the “registration process, annual charges/fees and how these schemes provide social security, social and educational development for unorganized workers.”

Speaking on occasion, the Assistant Labour Commissioner said that if the laborers are registered under Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board they can pay renewal fee of Rs 120 per annum. He said that these workers are working on a daily basis with different contractors but they need to register themselves to avail all the benefits.