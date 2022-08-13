DLSA Baramulla organises National Lok Adalat

Srinagar, Aug 13: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Baramulla organised the 3rdNational Lok Adalat of year 2022 on Saturday as per the directions of the National Legal Services Authority and J&K Legal Services Authority.
According to a press note, the guidelines and directions on this behalf were issued by the Executive Chairman of J& K Legal Services Authority Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey. As many as 11 bnches had been constituted for hearing of the identified cases throughout the District.
A total number of 1737 cases were taken up throughout the District before different Lok Adalat benches, out of which 1319 cases were settled amicably on spot.An amount of Rs. 3320000 was awarded in the MACT cases, an amount of Rs 6815141 was also realised in the bank recovery cases. Besides an amount of Rs.190600 was also realised on account of composition in traffic offences. An amount of Rs. 5289965was realised in N.I Act cases. An amount of Rs. 4158334 was realised in other civil cases. An amount of Rs. 1945000 was realised in matrimonial cases. An amount of Rs 213100 was realised in criminal compoundable cases. The litigant people especially hailing from economically weaker sections of the society hailed the organisation of Lok Adalat which settled their long pending matters. The Lok Adalat was held under the supervision of Chairman DLSA Baramulla, Mohammad Yousuf Wani. Fariqa Nazir Secretary DLSA Baramulla had made all arrangements and preparations for the event.