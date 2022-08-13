DLSA Baramulla organises National Lok Adalat

Srinagar, Aug 13: District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Baramulla organised the 3rdNational Lok Adalat of year 2022 on Saturday as per the directions of the National Legal Services Authority and J&K Legal Services Authority.

According to a press note, the guidelines and directions on this behalf were issued by the Executive Chairman of J& K Legal Services Authority Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey. As many as 11 bnches had been constituted for hearing of the identified cases throughout the District.