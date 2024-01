Budgam, Jan 25: Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Magam today organised a day long awareness programme on National Voters Day at Court Complex Magam.

The programme was organised under the aegis of J&K Legal Services Authority, and under the directions of Khalil Ahmad Chowdhary, Chairman DLSA, (PD&SJ) Budgam and under the guidance of Jahangir Bakshi, Secretary District Legal Services Authority Budgam and Massarat Jabeen, Chairperson, Tehsil Legal Services Committee, Magam.