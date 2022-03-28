DLSA Ganderbal holds Plantation Drive

Srinagar, Mar 28: District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal Monday in collaboration with Sindh Forest division Ganderbal and Govt College of Physical Education Ganderbal organised a Collaborative Plantation drive at Government College of physical education Gadoora Ganderbal.
As per a statement issued by DLSA Ganderbal, the drive was inaugurated by Secretary DLSA Ganderbal, Ms Tabasum in the presence of Divisional Forest Ganderbal, Principal Govt College of Physical Education Ganderbal and District Youth & supports Officer Ganderbal.
“The event saw enthusiastic participation of students, teachers, legal members and forest officials,” the statement said.
At the occasion Secretary DLSA Ganderbal said that the students are leaders and managers of tomorrow and they need to be made aware of the challenges of future forest management.
While the Secretary DLSA Ganderbal stressed upon the students to plant trees and adopt them for care and nurture, she said in achieving sustainable development it was necessary that each one of us plants trees.
“Article 21 of constituion of India has been given wide interpretation by Hon’ble Supreme Court of India which includes right to decent environment” she said.
DFO Sindh Forest Division Ganderbal, Owais Mir emphasized on the idea of plantation as the best stress busting activity which has to be adopted as a way of life for betterment of mental and physical health.