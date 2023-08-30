DLSA Ganderbal organises Advance training programme for PLVs

Ganderbal, Aug 30: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal under the auspices of J&K Legal Services Authority and as per the calendar of activities for the month of August, 2023 today organized advance training programme for Para Legal Volunteers (PLVs) at conference hall, District Court Ganderbal.
The programme was held under the supervision of Chairman DLSA Ganderbal, Ritesh Kumar Dubey and under the guidance of Secretary DLSA Ganderbal, Nusrat Ali Hakak.
The aim of this initiative was to empower para legal volunteers to effectively assist individuals in need of legal aid.
By enhancing their capabilities and skills, these volunteers can provide valuable support to underserved communities, ultimately helping to ensure equal access to justice for all.
Secretary DLSA, Gandebal, insisted that PLVs should go for door-to-door awareness often and impart free legal aid services to marginalized sections of society. She further added that primary aim of encouraging door-to-door awareness is to bridge the gap between vulnerable communities and the legal system.
By reaching out directly to households, para legal volunteers will ensure that vital legal aid information and services are accessible to marginalized sections of society who might otherwise struggle to seek assistance, she added.
She also emphasized the critical role that PLVs play in promoting access to justice for vulnerable populations.
Umer Rashid Wani, Advocate (Panel Lawyer of DLSA Ganderbal), delivered insightful lectures and shared practical experiences to equip the PLVs with the necessary skills required for effective legal assistance.
The topics covered during the sessions comprised legal rights and responsibilities, mediation techniques, court procedures, legal aid schemes, and awareness campaigns. This interactive approach aimed to instill confidence, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities among the PLVs.
Moreover, the participants were also introduced to the recent amendments and updates in relevant legislation to ensure their knowledge of the latest legal practices.