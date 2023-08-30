DLSA Ganderbal organises Advance training programme for PLVs

The programme was held under the supervision of Chairman DLSA Ganderbal, Ritesh Kumar Dubey and under the guidance of Secretary DLSA Ganderbal, Nusrat Ali Hakak.

The aim of this initiative was to empower para legal volunteers to effectively assist individuals in need of legal aid.

By enhancing their capabilities and skills, these volunteers can provide valuable support to underserved communities, ultimately helping to ensure equal access to justice for all.