DLSA Ganderbal organises legal awareness programme

The purpose of this event was to create awareness and provide an opportunity for the amicable settlement of pending cases prior to the Lok-Adalat, with a dedicated focus on the efficient and timely resolution of legal disputes.

Chief Judicial Magistrate, Fayaz Ahmad Qureshi who was the guest speaker on the occasion captivated the audience with an eloquent speech centered on the importance of embracing alternative dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms. He highlighted how ADR can contribute to faster resolution of disputes, lower costs, and reduced stress for the parties involved.

He expressed gratitude towards the DLSA for spearheading this crucial initiative and highlighted the remarkable achievements made in promoting ADR.