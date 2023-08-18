DLSA Ganderbal organises legal awareness programme on NALSA

The programme was held under the supervision of Chairman DLSA Ganderbal, Ritesh Kumar Dubey and under the guidance of Nusrat Ali Hakak Sub-Judge/ Secretary DLSA Ganderbal. The programme aimed to spread awareness about the legal rights and provisions available to victims of trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation. With the increasing incidents of these heinous crimes, it becomes crucial to ensure that victims receive the necessary legal aid and support to help them rebuild their lives and to sensitize students about the grave implications of these crimes and encourage them to take proactive steps towards prevention, support, and rehabilitation of victims.