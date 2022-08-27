DLSA Ganderbal starts legal awareness campaign

Srinagar: The District Legal Services Authority( DLSA) Ganderbal in collaboration with School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir on Saturday kick started an Awareness Campaign about various NALSA Schemes, and other topics of legal importance.

According to a statement by DALSA Ganderbal, the campaign was flagged off by the Secretary DLSA Ganderbal , Ms Tabasum.

“As many as eight teams of Law Students were constituted for today who started awareness campaign among General public, students, prisoners etc about various NALSA Schemes, and other topics of legal importance” the statement said.