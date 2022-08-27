DLSA Ganderbal starts legal awareness campaign

Srinagar: The District Legal Services Authority( DLSA) Ganderbal in collaboration with School of Legal Studies, Central University of Kashmir on Saturday kick started an Awareness Campaign about various NALSA Schemes, and other topics of legal importance.
According to a statement by DALSA Ganderbal, the campaign was flagged off by the Secretary DLSA Ganderbal , Ms Tabasum.
“As many as eight teams of Law Students were constituted for today who started awareness campaign among General public, students, prisoners etc about various NALSA Schemes, and other topics of legal importance” the statement said.
In addition to this, it said, an awareness programme was conducted by DLSA Ganderbal regarding “ADR methods of Lok Adalat, Mediation, Conciliation and Plea-bargaining” for the Law students of CUK Ganderbal.
The Law students visited the Child Welfare Committee Ganderbal and raised awareness among all members of CWC about NALSA (Child Friendly Legal Services to Children & their protection) Scheme 2015. Further law students were briefed by officials/members of CWC about the functioning/working procedure of the child welfare committee.
The Law students also visited Govt Boys Hr Secondary School Khalmullah Ganderbal where a Legal awareness programme was conducted on the Topic “POCSO Act”. The aim of the programme was to sensitize children on POCSO related issues as child Sexual Abuse is a major concern, which is increasing day by day and children being most vulnerable section of the society are susceptible to physical and psychological abuse. Participants were encouraged to stand up for their own safety and security in order to prevent crime against children.
The Law students also visited District Hospital Ganderbal and Medical Officer Dr Umar Jan made them aware about the working/functioning procedure of Mental Hospital/Drug Rehabilitation Centers. Law students spoke on the provisions of NALSA Schemes; NALSA (legal Services to the mentally ill and Mentally Disabled Persons) Scheme, 2015 and NALSA (legal Services to the Victims of Drug Abuse and Eradication of Drug Menace) Scheme, 2015. They said that the persons with mental illness are entitled to many legal rights.
Special initiative started by DLSA Ganderbal for the benefit of Law students by conducting a programme of interacting with the prisoners. Law students visited Sub-Jail Dignibal Ganderbal. They had a discussion with the inmates and conducted a survey on how many prisoners are being presented by private advocates and legal aided advocates. They also took note of the health conditions of the inmates. Later they interacted with the Incharge Sub-Jail Dignibal who apprised students of the jail environment and working conditions of the prison.