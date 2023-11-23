DLSA Gbl organises awareness programme on constitutional values

Ganderbal, Nov 23: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal Thursday conducted the second awareness programme on constitutional values and fundamentals of the Indian Constitution and Reading of Preamble, in honor of Constitution Day at Government Middle School Mammer, Hariganwan.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Constitution Day is celebrated nationwide on November 26, 2023,

The programme was held under the guidance of Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority, Amit Gupta and under the chairmanship of the Principal District and

Sessions Judge, Ganderbal, Ritesh Kumar Dubey and under the guidance of the Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Secretary, DLSA Ganderbal, Nusrat Ali Hakak.

The programme witnessed the presence of Adv. Sajad Ahmad Khan, teachers, students of Government Middle School Mammer, Hariganwan, and para-legal volunteers of DLSA

Ganderbal.

During the programme, Advocate Sajad Ahmad Khan and students of Government Middle School read the preamble. Understanding of the preamble leads to a better understanding of the constitutional framework and empowers individuals to act as responsible citizens of the nation.

The awareness programme proved to be a valuable opportunity for the students to gain knowledge and a deeper appreciation for the constitutional values that shape the fabric of our society.