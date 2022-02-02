DLSA initiates compensation process for acid attack victim

Srinagar, Feb 2: District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Srinagar on Wednesday initiated the process to grant compensation to the 24-year-old girl, the victim of acid attack in Wantpora area of the city last evening. DLSA also appointed a legal aid counsel for the victim and her family.
“We have initiated the process to grant compensation to the acid attack victim,” Secretary DLSA and Sub-Judge Srinagar Noor Muhammad Mir told Greater Kashmir.
As per an order issued by DLSA, advocate Mir Naveed Gul will “extend his fullest legal services free of cost at every forum to the victim or her family, including before police, court or any government agency, as and when contacted by the victim’s family.”
“Taking cognizance of the brutal and inhuman act, committed by the assailant while throwing acid on a girl, aged 24-years, at Wantpora Eidgah area of district Srinagar yesterday, in which the assailant has been reportedly nabbed by the police concerned and has been taken into custody,” read the order issued by Secretary DLSA and Sub-Judge Srinagar Noor Muhammad Mir.
It added, “It is the duty of DLSA Srinagar to come forward for its all possible help to the victim and her family vis-à-vis legal services free of cost.”
“Accordingly, DLSA Srinagar hereby engages or appoints Advocate Mir Naveed Gul (panel lawyer DLSA Srinagar) as legal aid counsel for the victim and her family,” order further read.
As per the order, the Medical Superintendent SMHS and SHO Police Station concerned have also been requested to extend their fullest cooperation to appointed legal aid counsel.