DLSA Srinagar organises free medical camp for senior citizens

Srinagar, Mar 1: District Legal Services Authority( DLSA) Srinagar on Wednesday organized a free medical health camp for senior citizens in collaboration with Health Department Kashmir.
According to a statement of DLSA Srinagar, the camp was organised at "Ahate- e- Waqar" a daycare and recreational facility centre for senior citizens at PHC Chanapora here.
The Camp was organized under the directions and patronage of Justice Tashi Rabstan, Executive Chairman JKLSA and guidance of Jawad Ahmad, Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairman DLSA Srinagar.
The Camp was inaugurated by Mushtaq Ahmad Rather,Director Health Services Kashmir in presence of Fozia Paul,Secretary District Legal Services Authority Srinagar, Arif Shafi,SP Headquarters, Jameel Ahmad Mir ,CMO Srinagar, and other Doctors and Senior Citizens.
The camp was organized by District DLSA Srinagar as per the guidelines of NALSA and in collaboration with Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, where hundreds of senior citizens availed free screening, examination, consultation including free medicines.
Fozia Paul Secretary DLSA Srinagar lauded the role of organizers for holding the Free Medical Camp with the aim to take health care services to the Senior Citizens at their doorsteps. She urged all the stakeholders in the society to come forward and serve the society especially senior citizens in all capacities and try to become their voice. Moreover, various Medical Stalls were set up by the Health Department including X-Ray, Orthopedics, Immunization, ENT, General Physician etc, including free medicine counters.
Director Health Services Kashmir ensured Senior Citizens that they would get the best of services in the field of medicine and also at every place in Kashmir.
He also interacted with Senior Citizens and solved some of the grievances of Senior Citizens on spot.
Further an awareness programme was also organized at Ahate-e-Waqar, wherein Senior Citizens were apprised about their legal rights under law, where various speakers spoke on the occasion including Director Health Services Kashmir, SP Headquarter Arif Shafi, Jameel Ahmad Mir CMO Srinagar and others.
The programme was moderated by Fozia Paul Secretary DLSA Srinagar.