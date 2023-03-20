DLSA Srinagar organises programme on ‘effective legal aid for marginalised sections of society’

The training programme was organized with an intent to enhance and nurture the credibility of the justice delivery system at the grass root level.

The main motive behind conducting the event was to discuss how the poor and disadvantaged sections of society can be provided with the basic legal services.

The intention behind seeking to involve Panel Lawyers and young lawyers is to strengthen the cooperation between them and the legal services with the grassroot organizations in educating the poor and disadvantaged groups about their rights and how the law can be used to secure these rights.