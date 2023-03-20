DLSA Srinagar organises programme on ‘effective legal aid for marginalised sections of society’

Srinagar, Mar 20: District Legal Services Authority Srinagar Monday under the aegis of J&K Legal Service Authority organized an awareness programme on “effective legal aid for marginalized sections of society.
According to a statement of DLSA Srinagar, the awareness cum capacity building programme was organized for panel lawyers and young lawyers of district Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal at J&K Judicial Academy here.
The programme was organized under the leadership of the Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh, patron in chief of Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority on
the directions of Justice Tashi Rabstan ,Executive Chairman JK LSA. It was held under the guidance of Jawad Ahmad,Chairman DLSA Srinagar and the supervision of Amit Gupta ,Member Secretary JK LSA.
Vijay Hansaria, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India was the Chief Guest and the resource person on the occasion.
The training programme was organized with an intent to enhance and nurture the credibility of the justice delivery system at the grass root level.
The main motive behind conducting the event was to discuss how the poor and disadvantaged sections of society can be provided with the basic legal services.
The intention behind seeking to involve Panel Lawyers and young lawyers is to strengthen the cooperation between them and the legal services with the grassroot organizations in educating the poor and disadvantaged groups about their rights and how the law can be used to secure these rights.
Speaking on the occasion advocate Hansaria emphasized on the need to erase the creases of injustice and to make justice accessible to every vulnerable section of
society, which should be the mission of District Legal Services Authorities. “ Every lawyer should spread awareness regarding the concept of access to justice for all,” he said.
“To achieve these goals, it should be endeavour of District Legal Services Authorities to train the lawyers to act as Pro-Bono volunteers for working for disadvantaged and vulnerable group of society to educate them about their rights and giving them necessary and legal social assistance by acting as a link between communities and the legal services organisations”.
The programme was conducted by Fozia Paul Secretary DLSA Srinagar, who welcomed the Chief Guest and all the participants and moderated the programme.
Advocate Saad Ganaie as Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel presented the memento to the Chief Guest, while as in the end Advocate Tasneem,Deputy Legal Aid Defense Counsel, presented the vote of thanks.