DLSA Srinagar, Vitasta Law College organise awareness prog

Srinagar, May 26: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar, in collaboration with the Vitasta Law College, Srinagar through a comprehensive awareness program to educate, empower, and extend support to individuals affected by drug addiction has taken a significant stride towards combating the drug menace and providing legal services to victims of drug abuse.
In this connection, an event was held today under the guidance and supervision of Chairman DLSA, Srinagar Jawad Ahmed.
The event brought together legal experts, faculty members, educators, students, para legal volunteers and community leaders in an endeavour to shed light on the NALSA (National Legal Services Authority) Legal Services to the victims of drug abuse and eradication of Drug Menace Scheme 2015.
The awareness program commenced with an insightful address by resource persons of DLSA, Srinagar Naveed Gul, Mujtaba and Laila Khalid (Penal Lawyers of DLSA Srinagar), who emphasized the urgent need to combat the drug menace through a multi-faceted approach.
The speakers highlighted the role of legal services in providing assistance, rehabilitation, and protection to victims of drug abuse, reinforcing the importance of NALSA's scheme.