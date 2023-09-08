DLTFC approves 13 cases under JKREGP

Among others were present Lead District Manager JK Bank, Director RSETI, District Coordinator State Cooperative Bank, Representative of DIC, ITI Ganderbal, and Government Polytechnic College.ZIn the meeting, a number of beneficiaries attended the DLTFC meeting and were interviewed by committee and were selected for sponsorship under different Industries and sectors including Shawl Embroidery, Cutting Tailoring Boutique, Sheep farm, Dairy farm, Departmental Store etc.Out of 29 applications, 13 cases were approved by the DLTF committee. Project cost of approved cases is Rs 91 lakh which involves Margin Money (subsidy) of Rs 31.85 lakh. Rest of 16 cases were deferred for the next DLTFC meeting.