DM Shopian directs for massive anti-encroachment drive

The meeting held threadbare deliberations on various Revenue related matters including removal of encroachments on Kahcharai and State Land, writing of Jamabandies, recovery fee, progress under DILRMP, preparation of digitization and redressal of grievances etc.

On the occasion, the DM was given a detailed account of the different Revenue related matters of the district. It was informed that the eviction process is going on to retrieve the state land from illegal possession and a massive anti-encroachment drive is going on speedily in each Tehsil.