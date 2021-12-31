DM Shopian directs for massive anti-encroachment drive

Shopian, Dec 31: The District Magistrate (DM) Shopian, Sachin Kumar Vaishya today convened a meeting of Revenue Officers to ensure efficient and prompt public service delivery in the district at Mini Secretariat Arhama, here.
The meeting held threadbare deliberations on various Revenue related matters including removal of encroachments on Kahcharai and State Land, writing of Jamabandies, recovery fee, progress under DILRMP, preparation of digitization and redressal of grievances etc.
On the occasion, the DM was given a detailed account of the different Revenue related matters of the district. It was informed that the eviction process is going on to retrieve the state land from illegal possession and a massive anti-encroachment drive is going on speedily in each Tehsil.
While reviewing the progress of Jamabandies, the DM was informed that the Jamabandies of all the villages of Shopian district has almost been updated by the concerned Tehsildars so far.
With regard to progress achieved under Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP), the meeting was informed that the process of scanning of Revenue documents is also going on speedily in this regard.
The DM was also given the latest update about the status of redressal of online/offline Grievances particularly about Migrant properties.
Speaking on the occasion, the DM said updation of Revenue record is a core work of Revenue department and is also a basic requirement of every household for which coordinated team work is key to achieve set targets in a time bound manner.