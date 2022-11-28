Do not fall prey to fake promises of traditional parties: Altaf Bukhari 

Srinagar, Nov 28: Apni Party President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Monday urged people not to fall prey to fake promises of traditional political parties.
According to a press note, he was addressing a public meeting at Uri. Bukhari began a three-day visit to Uri and received a rousing reception from the people and party workers on his arrival to this border region. He started his tour by paying his obeisance at the revered Shahdara Sharif shrine.
Addressing a public rally at Sarai Bandi, he said, “Sadly, the traditional political parties and their so-called leaders, who have been at the helm of affairs most of the time for past 75 years in J&K, have always neglected this far-flung region and have rendered this beautiful place underdeveloped and even with no basic facilities for the population.”
“But I assure you that when Apni Party gets a public mandate to serve the people, it will leave no stone unturned to ensure extensive development in Uri and prosperity to its people,” he added.
Taking a dig at the conventional politicians, Bukhari said, “The history of the past 75 years stands witness that these politicians have always allured people on fake promises. They always came to you to get your votes and after attaining power they forgot their promises. Now, it is your responsibility to tell them enough is enough. You should not fall prey to their fake promises and emotional slogans anymore.”
During his meeting with Apni Party leaders and workers in Uri, Bukhari ascertained the present political scenario in the border region. The leaders and senior workers also discussed certain party matters with their leader, and a strategy was chalked out to strengthen the party at the grass root level in all the areas of Uri.
On the day first of his tour, Bukhari met a number of public delegations including social, religious, and political personalities at Basgran, Sultan Daki, Sarai Bandi, Chapper, Kamalkote, and other places. People informed him about the public issues and grievances in these meetings. On this occasion, he gave a patient hearing to the locals and reiterated his commitment that Apni Party will do everything to ensure this neglected region gets its due share of prosperity and development in the future.