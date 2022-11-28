Do not fall prey to fake promises of traditional parties: Altaf Bukhari 

According to a press note, he was addressing a public meeting at Uri. Bukhari began a three-day visit to Uri and received a rousing reception from the people and party workers on his arrival to this border region. He started his tour by paying his obeisance at the revered Shahdara Sharif shrine.

Addressing a public rally at Sarai Bandi, he said, “Sadly, the traditional political parties and their so-called leaders, who have been at the helm of affairs most of the time for past 75 years in J&K, have always neglected this far-flung region and have rendered this beautiful place underdeveloped and even with no basic facilities for the population.”