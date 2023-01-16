Do not hurt poor people in proposed encroachment drive: Touseef Raina urges J&K LG

Baramulla, Jan 16: The President Municipal Committee (MC) Baramulla Touseef Raina on Monday urged the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha to ensure that the interests of poor people are not hurt in the proposed demolition drive.
Addressing a press conference here, Raina while welcoming the drive said the big fishes involved in the encroachment of land should not be spared at any cost. He however appealed to the government to provide relaxation to the people from BPL category found in the list of encroachers.
“The government should make sure the anti-encroachment drive does not hurt the poor and disadvantaged. However, the big fishes involved in encroachment of the state land should be dealt with very strictly,” Raina told reporters here.
He said the government has taken a good decision to remove encroachments noting that over the years, some powerful people have illegally encroached on the state land and also flourished their business on it.
“No doubt the government has a right to demolish or whatever they want to do in such cases but on the other hand the move should not hurt the poor people who have taken two to five marlas of land,” he said.