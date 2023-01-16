Do not hurt poor people in proposed encroachment drive: Touseef Raina urges J&K LG

Addressing a press conference here, Raina while welcoming the drive said the big fishes involved in the encroachment of land should not be spared at any cost. He however appealed to the government to provide relaxation to the people from BPL category found in the list of encroachers.

“The government should make sure the anti-encroachment drive does not hurt the poor and disadvantaged. However, the big fishes involved in encroachment of the state land should be dealt with very strictly,” Raina told reporters here.