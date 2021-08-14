Doctors at GMC Baramulla successfully conduct complicated surgery

The deformity was also affecting the child’s vision. The two-year-old girl hailing from a remote village of Pattan in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was recently admitted at GMC Baramulla.

The girl had developed an “oversized head” which was gradually affecting her overall health as she was unable to move her head.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, Assistant Professor at GMC Baramulla, Dr Humam Nissar Tanki said, “The surgery ‘ventriculoperitoneal shunt’ was conducted to divert cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) to peritoneal cavity in abdomen of the patient. This surgery is challenging both aesthetically as well as surgically. The surgery requires fixing a tube inside the brain of the patient so that fluid is diverted to the abdomen.”

The surgery was first of its kind across north Kashmir.

The surgery is being carried out at territory hospitals like SKIMS and SMHS, however, the patients there often face problems due to the massive rush and delayed date of surgery.

“The surgery was performed free of cost. All the medicine as well as other requirements for the surgery were taken care of by the GMC authorities which otherwise would have been extremely difficult for me,” said the patient’s father.

Principal GMC Baramulla congratulated the team of doctors for conducting such a surgery.