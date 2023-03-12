Doctors urge parents to take precautions amid H3N2 scare

The doctors said the parents should avoid sending kids to the schools in case they observe respiratory ailments in them while urging the school managements to avoid clustering of the students in the campuses. Head Department of Community Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr Muhammad Salim Khan said the general guidelines for the parents was to keep an eye on their children and avoid sending them to schools in case they develop any symptoms of respiratory ailments.

“In case any symptoms are found in children, they should be kept in isolation and parents should inform the schools accordingly,” he said.