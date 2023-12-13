Documentary on environmental degradation screened

Awantipora, Dec 13: IUST organised a screening of a documentary titled “Non-violent Relationship with Environment”.

The documentary addressed the adverse impact of human activities on the environment highlighting issues of environmental degradation, showcasing the urgency of collective action to counter problems such as deforestation, pollution, and climate change.

The documentary also touched upon international environmental agreements, underlining the significance of global cooperation in tackling environmental issues. Beyond ecological concerns, the film delved into broader societal issues, exploring conflict mitigation and peace-building strategies in an environmental context.

The documentary also touched upon international environmental agreements, underlining the significance of global cooperation in tackling environmental issues. By examining the frameworks and collaborations in place, it provided insights into the intricate web of international efforts aimed at preserving our planet.

A central theme was the transformative potential of non-violent relationship with the environment and its potential to serve as a catalyst for environmental conservation and broader societal harmony.The participants could identify with the Gandian philosophy extended in relationship with the environment.

The documentary was followed by a question and answer session. The programme was organised jointly by the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication and the Centre for International Relations with the support of the Dean of Students IUST.