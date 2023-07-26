Doda accident | Altaf Bukhari expresses grief over loss of lives

The accident occurred last evening when an Alto car, on its way from Thathri towards Gandoh, rolled down into a deep gorge near Bamboo.Bukhari expressed his grief over the tragic deaths in the mishap, saying, "I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of three precious lives, including that of a young girl, in the tragic road accident in Doda. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones in this devastating incident. May the Almighty grant them the strength and patience to bear this irreparable loss, and may the departed souls rest in eternal peace."