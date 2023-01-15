‘Dodpathri all set to welcome tourists’

Budgam, Jan 15: Doodhpatri is all set to welcome tourists in order to explore its mesmerising scenic beauty.
Dodpathri Development Authority (DDA) is keeping the destination open this winter to promote it as a winter tourist destination, said CEO Doodhpathri Development Authority, Dr Nargis Suriya
In her quote she said, various facilities are available for tourists there as there is spacious tourist reception centre, beautiful huts, cafeteria and restaurants
Tea/ coffee shops lodges. She further said, all huts are budgeted accommodations.
CEO DDA said, there are a lot of things to explore during winter season for tourists. She said, Pony ride, ATV ride, Skiing, Sledge, Tube ride, Snow bikes are ready to welcome tourists.
Further CEO DDA added, “Winter festival is going to be conducted soon at Dodpathri.” The snow related adventure sports will be inaugurated and the tourists as well as others can avail these facilities and enjoy the snow sports, she added.