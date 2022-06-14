Dog bite cases spike in Bandipora

Bandipora, June 14: The dog bite cases have increased in the past few days in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
As per the data collected by Greater Kashmir, the Hajin medical block has alone reported 21 cases of dog bites in just four days. These cases had been referred to CHC Hajin and Sumbal.
As per the officials, the victims in these cases are mostly children and the hotspot has been declared as one of the villages of the Ajas town of the district.
The details reveal that 9 cases were reported on Saturday at CHC Hajin, 1 on Sunday, 3 each on Monday and Tuesday while at CHC Sumbal 3 cases were reported on Saturday, 1 on Sunday and 3 on Monday.
"Some days ago we received five cases in a single day," Dr Aijaz, Block Medical Officer Hajin (BMO) told Greater Kashmir.
He said that Ajas was the "hotspot" in this situation, though "cases are being reported from other places as well".
Meanwhile the attendants of a child dog bite victim Tuesday alleged a shortage of anti-rabies vaccines in the Hajin hospital, which, however, the officials denied.
Abdul Rasheed an attendant said that the Madrasa-going children were attacked by a pack of dogs resulting in different bite injuries.
"We immediately shifted them to CHC Hajin, however, the doctors here told us that there was no vaccine available here, nor even tetanus injection. We were told to come a day later," Rasheed said.
BMO Hajin, Dr Aijaz denied these allegations and said they were "managing all the cases at the community hospital levels as there are abundant vaccines available in the hospital".
Aijaz said the increase in dog bite cases was due to the lack of sterilisation process.
The locals in the recent past have also raised concern over the uncontrolled stray dog population roaming in the packed areas of the towns as well, especially during morning and evening hours, and also questioned the role of concerned agencies in controlling the menace.