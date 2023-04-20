Dog mauls minor boy in Awantipora, injures his lungs, other organs

Srinagar, Apr 20: An eight-year-old boy was badly mauled when a stray dog attacked him in Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a stray dog entered Awantipora area and attacked a minor boy and injured him near his home on Tuesday.
He has been identified as Harris Khursheed Mir (08) son of Khursheed Ahmad a resident of Awantipora area of Pulwama district.
Harris was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment from where he was referred to SMHS Srinagar for advanced treatment, he said.
Meanwhile, a doctor from Surgery Unit Head at SMHS Srinagar said that Harris was badly mauled by dogs leaving his different organs damaged.
He was so badly and deep bitten that his lung and other vital organs were also injured. However, he is undergoing treatment and currently his condition is stable, he said.