Dog mauls minor boy in Awantipora, injures his lungs, other organs

Srinagar, Apr 20: An eight-year-old boy was badly mauled when a stray dog attacked him in Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that a stray dog entered Awantipora area and attacked a minor boy and injured him near his home on Tuesday.

He has been identified as Harris Khursheed Mir (08) son of Khursheed Ahmad a resident of Awantipora area of Pulwama district.

Harris was shifted to nearby hospital for treatment from where he was referred to SMHS Srinagar for advanced treatment, he said.