Don’t allow misfit or overloaded vehicles to ply on National Highway: CS

He asked for allowing only those vehicles which are carrying stipulated loads on the highway so that there are fewer disruptions on highway due to vehicular breakdown or very slow speeds. He also called for reports against each such breakdown incident for having clarity about the actual reasons behind them. He akso asked for devising SOPs for handling these breakdown events on the highway.

The Chief Secretary asked for measures to improve width of road surface near Nachlana and Dalwas areas. He also stressed on carrying out the protection works like installation of crash barriers and parapets on the critical stretches of the highway. He directed the highway authorities to periodically clear the debris getting accumulated on the sides of the road to increase its carriageway.