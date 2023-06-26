Don't allow motorbikes during school hours by students below 18 years of age: Education Dept. to CEOs

The Joint Director accordingly directly the Chief Education Officers of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora to sensitize all the Head of the Institutions of government as well as private schools not to allow any student below the age of 18 years to use any bike or Scooty during the school hours.

“Even don't allow any student to use bike or Scooty without wearing of helmets and driving licenses issued by the competent authority,” the officer informed CEOs.

It also said that the Zonal Education Officer's concerned shall also be activated to conduct surprise checks in and around government and private institutions and ensure that this trend is discouraged henceforth and the safety and security of all students is given top priority with a view to maintain discipline, morality and decency in and around the schools and institutions.

“Regional Transport Officer, Kashmir, SSP Traffic City and SSP Traffic Rural are also requested to intensify the surprise checking of bikes Scooty riders and intercept the minor students who don't wear helmets or don't have driving licenses and are below the age of 18 years so as to curb this menace with iron hand and ensure rule of law and rules of traffic are observed by one and all religiously,” it read.