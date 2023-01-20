‘Don’t demolish houses’: SC refuses to stay ruling on removing encroachments in J&K

Srinagar, Jan 20: Hearing an urgent application seeking a stay on a circular issued by the Jammu and Kashmir government that directed removal of all encroachments on land owned by UT, including Roshni land and Kachharie land, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to pass any order.
As per Bar and Bench, Justice Shah said they are not passing any order as it could benefit land grabbers also. “We are not passing any order. You instruct them orally to not demolish any houses. But we will not grant a general stay at all so that others do not get benefit,” said Justice Shah.
More details will be added as they become available.