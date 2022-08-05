Don’t forward original complaints to police: HC to Magistrates

A bench of Justice Sanjay Dhar said this while perusing record of a case wherein a Chief Judicial Magistrate had forwarded the original application filed by the petitioners under Section 156(3) of Cr.P.C to the concerned SHO with endorsement that action under law be taken.

“By acting in this manner the Magistrates are destroying the record of the Courts,” the bench said, reiterating that the action of forwarding the original application to the police by the Magistrates was not in accordance with the law.