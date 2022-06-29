Don’t hype Amarnath Yatra as unusual affair: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday observed that the annual Amarnath Yatra should not be hyped in a manner that it is projected as an unusual affair in and outside Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, Bukhari expressed his opinion in a meeting of heads of all political parties that was called by the Lietenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Rajbhavan here.
“Kashmir is among a few places in the world which is known for its rich culture and diversity of faiths. Despite all odds, this place has been able to retain its cultural diversity,” Bukhari remarked.
He said J&K’s people belonging to different religions have successfully coexisted which all along its history has incremented its serenity and heritage. “Kashmir’s pluralistic ethos is all encompassing and Amarnath Yatra is part and parcel of the core of that historically significant value system,” Bukhari opined.
He said Muslims in Kashmir have always extended help in making administrative arrangements for Amarnath pilgrims making their Yatra a symbol of communal harmony and an example of Kashmir’s rich and diverse cultural and religious ethos.
“Muslims have pitched in with full heart as porters and helpers on the dangerous climb enroute to the holy cave, supporting Yatris in their effort to touch something that has metaphysical divinity for them,” he added.
Bukhari urged the government not to propagate this annual religious affair of J&K as an unusual activity that is like taking place for the first time in its history. “Nobody is averse to making foolproof security and other administrative arrangements for a hassle free journey of the pilgrims. But this Yatra should not be tackled in a way that has the potential to pitch one community against another,” he remarked.