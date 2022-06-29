Don’t hype Amarnath Yatra as unusual affair: Altaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party (AP) President Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday observed that the annual Amarnath Yatra should not be hyped in a manner that it is projected as an unusual affair in and outside Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a press note, Bukhari expressed his opinion in a meeting of heads of all political parties that was called by the Lietenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Rajbhavan here.

“Kashmir is among a few places in the world which is known for its rich culture and diversity of faiths. Despite all odds, this place has been able to retain its cultural diversity,” Bukhari remarked.