Don't make acid victim's ward in SMHS political tourism spot: BJP

Srinagar, Feb 4: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K spokesman Altaf Thakur Friday termed the huge rush of people in the SMHS Hospital's ward where the 24-year-old victim was being treated as a political tourism.
A statement of BJP issued here termed Thakur as saying that the SMHS Hospital's ward where the victim was being treated had been turned into a picnic spot for politicians, social activists, and even journalists were also flooding it.
The BJP leader said that the victim had suffered already and should not suffer anymore and that the ward should not turn into a political tourism spot for politicians.
He said instead of visiting the victim in the hospital, those intending to help her should donate directly into the victim's bank account.