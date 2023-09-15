Don’t make students wait in queues to welcome guests: DSEK warns school heads

The circular instructions in this regard have been issued by Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) directing all school heads not to make students stand for hours in queues during official visits and also abolish other extravagant customs that have prevailed over the years.

The directive highlights several issues with the current practices emphasising its adverse effects on the students.

The circular states that forcing students to stand for extended periods disrupts their valuable learning time, hinders productivity, and negatively impacts their self-esteem.