Don't panic, most Kashmiris have hybrid immunity against Covid-19: DAK

Srinagar, Dec 29: With surge in Covid-19 cases in various countries, Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) on Thursday said there is no need to panic as most people in Kashmir have hybrid immunity because of a combination of widespread natural infection and vaccinations.

“Hybrid immunity offers robust and long lasting protection against Covid-19,” said DAK President and Influenza expert Dr Nisar ul Hassan in a statement.

Hassan said according to a new study people with hybrid immunity developed by both vaccination and previous infections have significant protection against future Covid infections.

“The research has found that a major and durable immune response occurs if a person has been both vaccinated and got infected with the virus,” he said.