Don’t shut OPDs for pregnant women: J&K RTI Movement

Srinagar, Jan 16: Jammu and Kashmir RTI Movement Sunday appealed to the government not to shut Out Patient Departments (OPDs) in the government hospitals, especially for pregnant women under the garb of controlling COVID-19 pandemic.
A statement of J&K RTI Movement issued here quoted its chairman Raja Muzaffar Bhat as saying that on Friday many hospitals including SKIMS Medical College, Bemina shut down their OPDs.
“At least 40 to 45 pregnant women at SKIMS Hospital Bemina had to return without being examined as the hospital OPD was shut around 12:45 pm as SKIMS Bemina has been converted into designated COVID center according to government,” Bhat said.
“The pregnant women are being referred to Lal Ded hospital from various districts which is more dangerous as it will increase the rush of patients. I appeal the authorities to throw open OPDs at least for pregnant women across Kashmir,” he said.